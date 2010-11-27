CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Sykes On A Plane!!!

Leave a comment

Wanda Sykes treats little Bobby too wrong in one of our favorite clips from her stand-up special.

RELATED POSTS

Tracy Morgan On Living In The Projects [DAILY LAUGH]

Chris Tucker As Michael Jackson The Pimp [DAILY LAUGH]

Katt Williams On Beating Your Kids [DAILY LAUGH]

Daily Laugh , orphan , Wanda Sykes

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close