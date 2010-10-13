The 2010 BET Hip Hop Awards went down in Atlanta, Georgia over the weekend and the who’s who in hip-hop all turned out for the event. Nicki Minaj, Diddy, Rick Ross, Soulja Boy, B.o.B., Busta Rhymes, Flo Rida, Keri Hilson, Waka Flocka, Twista and more all attended!

Check out the hot red carpet photos below:

