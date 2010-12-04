Earthquake on Black Terrorism

A great thing about comedians is that they can make you laugh through tough times. Earthquake is a guy you need to look up.
He has done a special on Comedy Central and has been around for years making the world laugh. In this clip, he talks about how black people might be late for bombings if they were terrorists. Enjoy!
RELATED POSTS
Sykes On A Plane!!! [Daily Laugh]
Tracy Morgan On Living In The Projects [DAILY LAUGH]
Chris Rock On Legalizing Drugs [DAILY LAUGH]
Dave Chappelle On “Grape Drink” [DAILY LAUGH]
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily