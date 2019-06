Michael Colyar is a funny comic that’s been around for 20 years. He pokes fun at his Catholic/Jehovah Witness family and having am…nesia. Yeah, something like that. The best part is the way he does the “In the Groove” joke at the end. Check it out!

