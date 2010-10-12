CLOSE
50 Cent and Val Kilmer “Gun” Movie Trailer

50 Cent and Val Kilmer team up again for a film that looks way better than their straight-to-DVD “Streets of Blood.”

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is slowly and intelligently making his move into American cinema. Choosing to go from independent films to Hollywood blockbusters will guarantee him more work, time to master his craft, and much more respect than most rapper-turned-actors.

