50 Cent and Val Kilmer “Gun” Movie Trailer

50 Cent and Val Kilmer team up again for a film that looks way better than their straight-to-DVD “Streets of Blood.”
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is slowly and intelligently making his move into American cinema. Choosing to go from independent films to Hollywood blockbusters will guarantee him more work, time to master his craft, and much more respect than most rapper-turned-actors.
RELATED POSTS
50 Cent’s Next Vs. His Ex: Who’s Hotter – The Urban Daily
50 Cent Shedding 60 Pounds For New Movie Role | The Urban Daily
50 Cent and Chelsea Handler Dating | The Urban Daily
Solomon Burke: Legendary Soul Singer Dies at 70 [from BVBlackSpin.com]
Could Jay-Z’s New Book Mean The Death Of Black English? [from TheBVX.com]
The Commodification Of The Modern Hoe [from The Smoking Section]
Full Clip: Ice Cube Breaks Down His Entire Catalogue [from Vibe.com]
Gucci Mane To Enter Film World With Master P’s Help [from TheBoomBox.com ]