CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

CAPTION THIS: Meagan Good Straddles Hosea Chanchez In A Bathroom

Leave a comment

Meagan Good jumped on Hosea Chanchez in  a bathroom while on set of The Game. Hosea was literally on the toilet when Meagan straddled his lap in a dress. Take a look:

One, two, three, go! CAPTION THIS!

RELATED:

Ashanti & Meagan Good Get Sexy At The NAACP Awards [PHOTOS]
Meagan Good Spotted In Short Shorts [PHOTOS]

Hosea Chanchez , meagan good , Photos

Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close