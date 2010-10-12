CAPTION THIS: Meagan Good Straddles Hosea Chanchez In A Bathroom

Meagan Good jumped on Hosea Chanchez in a bathroom while on set of The Game. Hosea was literally on the toilet when Meagan straddled his lap in a dress. Take a look:

One, two, three, go! CAPTION THIS!

