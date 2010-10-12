CLOSE
Algebra Teacher Goes Crazy,Starts Flipping Desks & Throwing Chairs

Algebra was tough in high-school but I don’t think my teacher ever went this crazy.

This teacher is loosing his mind and his job immediately! The video was captured from one of the students in the class.

Close