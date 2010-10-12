Algebra Teacher Goes Crazy,Starts Flipping Desks & Throwing Chairs

Algebra was tough in high-school but I don’t think my teacher ever went this crazy.
This teacher is loosing his mind and his job immediately! The video was captured from one of the students in the class.
WTF: Guy Starts Breakdancing During Church [VIDEO]
WTF: Woman Gets Gucci Logo Tattooed On Butt
Solomon Burke: Legendary Soul Singer Dies at 70 [from BVBlackSpin.com]
Could Jay-Z’s New Book Mean The Death Of Black English? [from TheBVX.com]
The Commodification Of The Modern Hoe [from The Smoking Section]
Full Clip: Ice Cube Breaks Down His Entire Catalogue [from Vibe.com]
Gucci Mane To Enter Film World With Master P’s Help [from TheBoomBox.com ]
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily