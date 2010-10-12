Nelly To Make A “Tip Drill” Movie

Nelly is set to release a “Tip Drill” movie and doesn’t see anything wrong with it (or the music video for that matter).

Probably the most controversial video of the 2000’s, Tip Drill set the standard for outrageously raunchy music videos. He slid a credit card down a skripper’s (yes I meant to say skripper) a** for goodness sake. He released this statement in regards to the Blockbuster[lol].

Click here, for video

Click here, for full article

Ashanti Responds On Nelly “Denying Her” [VIDEO]

8 Freaky Songs That Should Have Been Banned But Weren’t

Also On The Urban Daily: