50 Cent’s Film Company Lands $200 Million In Funding

50 Cent has landed major funding for his film company Cheetah Vision, which is a partnership between the rapper and producer Randall Emmett.
50’s company has received $200 million dollars for a 10-picture deal, which is backed by healthcare executive Richard Jackson and real estate developers Gary Sakwa and Daniel Ret.
Production on several films, which will be released by Grindstone Entertainment/Lionsgate, has already started.
