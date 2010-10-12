Chris Brown Looks Like He Can Really “Take It Down”

Chris Brown is surely on the track to making the biggest comeback since Mariah Carey.He was spotted at Club Marquee dancing in the crowd like a professional. This man is just amazing! You know what they say about men who can dance…

If all else fails, he can strip for a living!

Click here, for full article.

Chris Brown Says “I Have No Friends In The Industry”

CAPTION THIS: 16 Year Old Fan Gets Chris Breezy Tattoo