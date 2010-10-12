Christina Aguilera Confirms Separation From Husband

Pop singer Christina Aguilera has confirmed reports that she and her husband of five years, Jordan Bratman, have separated.

Aguilera issued a brief statement to People Magazine.

“Although Jordan and I are separated, our commitment to our son Max remains as strong as ever”

Their son, Max was born in January of 2008.

