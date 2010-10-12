Christina Aguilera Confirms Separation From Husband

Pop singer Christina Aguilera has confirmed reports that she and her husband of five years, Jordan Bratman, have separated.
Aguilera issued a brief statement to People Magazine.
“Although Jordan and I are separated, our commitment to our son Max remains as strong as ever”
Their son, Max was born in January of 2008.
RELATED: Usher Explains Divorce From Tameka In Vibe Magazine
RELATED: Woman Breaks Out Into Song During “Divorce Court” [VIDEO]
Solomon Burke: Legendary Soul Singer Dies at 70 [from BVBlackSpin.com]
Could Jay-Z’s New Book Mean The Death Of Black English? [from TheBVX.com]
The Commodification Of The Modern Hoe [from The Smoking Section]
Full Clip: Ice Cube Breaks Down His Entire Catalogue [from Vibe.com]
Gucci Mane To Enter Film World With Master P’s Help [from TheBoomBox.com ]