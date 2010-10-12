Ghostface Killah Announces “The Apollo Kids” Album

Ghostface Killah announced via Twitter today that his new album, The Apollo Kids, will be released on December 14th.

It’s always a cause for celebration when a new Ghostface album comes, even if his last few records haven’t been in the same league as Supreme Clientele or even Fishscale. It’s always good to have new music from Tony Starks!

And just to get you hyped up for the album….

