Ghostface Killah Announces “The Apollo Kids” Album

Ghostface Killah announced via Twitter today that his new album, The Apollo Kids, will be released on December 14th.
It’s always a cause for celebration when a new Ghostface album comes, even if his last few records haven’t been in the same league as Supreme Clientele or even Fishscale. It’s always good to have new music from Tony Starks!
And just to get you hyped up for the album….
RELATED: Ghostface, “Tony Montana” [DAILY RHYME]
RELATED: Raekwon, Method Man & Ghostface’s “Wu-Massacre” Collectors Edition Covers
Solomon Burke: Legendary Soul Singer Dies at 70 [from BVBlackSpin.com]
Could Jay-Z’s New Book Mean The Death Of Black English? [from TheBVX.com]
The Commodification Of The Modern Hoe [from The Smoking Section]
Full Clip: Ice Cube Breaks Down His Entire Catalogue [from Vibe.com]
Gucci Mane To Enter Film World With Master P’s Help [from TheBoomBox.com ]