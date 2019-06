There are many groups that cater to a variety of people for different reasons. This particular group, BP_Sneakerheadz, caters to anyone who has an affinity for athletic footwear, yes, sneakers. Come check out the group, join, discuss and see other people’s taste in sneakers. Join the group here.

