2010 BET Hip Hop Awards Cyphers

Let’s be honest.

The only reason most people tuned in to the BET Hip Hop Awards last night was to see they cyphers.

If you were able to make through 120 minutes of black men screaming in to microphones while walking back and forth on stage, you were probably relieved every time one of the cyphers came on and some people who could actually rap got some screen time.

We certainly were, until we couldn’t take anymore and decided to catch up on the hours of programming on our DVR.

If you missed the cyphers, check them out below!

The G.O.O.D. Music Cypher: Kanye West, Common, Big Sean, CyHi Da Prince, Pusha T

Raekwon, Bones Brigante, Wiz Khalifa, Yelawolf

Tyga, Kuniva, Diamond, Royce Da 5’9″

Rev Run & his sons Diggy and JoJo, Ice Cube & his sons OMG and Doughboy

Reek Da Villain, Zawcain, Mickey Factz

Videos courtesy of Yardie!

Who killed it in each cypher? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

RELATED: BET Hip-Hop Awards Guru Tribute Preview

RELATED: Kanye West Says He Has To “Keep This Thing Going” After MJ’s Death