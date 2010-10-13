Lala Brings Her Goods To ESPN’s “Body Issue” Party

Lala Vazquez, Estelle, Amar’e Stoudemire and Adrienne Bailon all hit up ESPN’s “Body Issue” celebration in NYC last night (October 12).

Lala showed off her curves in a short skin tight dress on the red carpet while Adrienne Bailon and Estelle posed for some pics. Amar’e Stoudemire also made an appearance next to his nude photo shoot.

Check it out:

RELATED:

Rate La La Vaquez’s New Image

Lala & Her Bikini Bod Do Miami Beach [PHOTOS]