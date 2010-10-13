Lala Brings Her Goods To ESPN’s “Body Issue” Party

Lala Vazquez, Estelle, Amar’e Stoudemire and Adrienne Bailon all hit up ESPN’s “Body Issue” celebration in NYC last night (October 12).
Lala showed off her curves in a short skin tight dress on the red carpet while Adrienne Bailon and Estelle posed for some pics. Amar’e Stoudemire also made an appearance next to his nude photo shoot.
Check it out:
RELATED:
Lala & Her Bikini Bod Do Miami Beach [PHOTOS]
Solomon Burke: Legendary Soul Singer Dies at 70 [from BVBlackSpin.com]
Could Jay-Z’s New Book Mean The Death Of Black English? [from TheBVX.com]
The Commodification Of The Modern Hoe [from The Smoking Section]
Full Clip: Ice Cube Breaks Down His Entire Catalogue [from Vibe.com]
Gucci Mane To Enter Film World With Master P’s Help [from TheBoomBox.com ]