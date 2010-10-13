Federal Warrant Issued For Petey Pablo

North Carolina rapper Petey Pablo is expected to turn himself in to authorities today (October 13th), on an arrest warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon, after he attempted to smuggle a gun on a plane on September 11th, 2010.

The grand jury claims the rapper, born Moses Barrett III, attempted to bring a gun on a plane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport as he traveled to the 2010 MTV Music Video Awards, which took place the following day in Los Angeles.

As Petey Pablo went through a security checkpoint, handlers discovered a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, along with ammunition in his bag.

Representatives for the rapper claimed that he forgot the firearm was in his bag, after it was taken from a distressed friend who was threatening to use the weapon.

