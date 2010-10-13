Randy Jackson Says Michael Wouldn’t Want Oprah Around His Kids

Randy Jackson, the second youngest of the Jackson clan, was upset to find out that his parents, Joseph and Katherine Jackson, were being interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in the family home.

He claims that Michael wouldn’t have approved of the interview.

Like all other people in 2010, Randy chose to vent his frustrations and anger in a series of posts on Twitter.

I know [everyone] wants to know my position on the Oprah interview. [First] let me say that I love my mother and father. I am humbly grateful to have them as my parents, but I don’t always agree with the choices they make. this is [one] of those times. [I] found out Oprah was at our family home, my stomach ached and it still hasn’t gone away. I had no prior knowledge this was going to happen. It was deliberately kept from me because they knew I would have tried to stop it. I know how Oprah feels about my brother and family. I also know that he would not have wanted this. In fact, she is the last person on earth he would want around his children. I can never forget when she had the show on pedophilia during the jury deliberation process in my brother’s Santa Maria case. That was no coincidence. I know there are a lot of you out there upset and angry over this. I don’t blame you. Can you imagine how I feel? I’m angry too… Let our anger be the fuel that ignites our desire for truth, and keeps us unified on the road to justice for [Michael]. I will continue to do my best with my family. All I need is your love and support. I will never give up.

Randy has been using his Twitter account (@RandyJackson8) mostly to vent about developments in the many legal situations surrounding the death of Michael Jackson.

