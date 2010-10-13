CLOSE
2010 BET Hip-Hop Awards: The Performances

At award shows the presentation of awards is actually secondary, and is actually a rather boring process to watch, that’s why they break them up with performances.

BET’s Hip Hop Awards show is no exception, as no one probably remembers who won the “Best Club Banger” award.  However, people do remember the performance highlights.

If you missed the show, check out the performances below!

Antoine Dodson (no, really… he performed)

The Diplomats

Rick Ross, Diddy, DJ Khaled & MC Hammer

Soulja Boy

Gucci Mane & Swizz Beatz

Waka Flocka Flame & Roscoe Dash

J Cole

Big Boi & Yelawolf

B.O.B.

Videos courtesy of Yardie!

Which performances were you feeling last night?  Let us know in the comments!

Antoine Dodson , b.o.b , Big Boi , Cam'ron , Diddy , DJ Khaled , gucci mane , j. cole , jim jones , juelz santana , mc hammer , rick ross , roscoe dash , Soulja Boy , swizz beatz , the diplomats , Waka Flocka Flame , Yelawolf

