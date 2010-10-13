Singers From The 90’s Who Need Reality Shows

With K-Ci & JoJo’s upcoming reality series K-Ci & JoJo Come Clean airing on TV One next Tuesday, the good folks over at TheWellVersed.com came up with a list of ten acts from the 90’s that should get reality shows as well!

Would you watch these shows if they actually existed?

The Artist: Aaron Hall

The Title: “Who’s That Guy?”

The Premise: It’s been 22 years since Guy released their self-titled debut album. Since then, Aaron Hall achieved moderate success as a solo artist but saw his career completely overshadowed by Robert Sylvester Kelly. “Who’s That Guy?” will follow Hall as he looks to pick up the pieces after R. Kelly “stole” his career. He’ll make surprise appearances at nightclubs across the globe as clubgoers try to figure out exactly who this guy is.

The Artist: Bell Biv Devoe

The Title: “Ronnie, Ricky & Mike: Who’s Got Talent?”

The Premise: The former New Edition members reunite under one roof to reflect on their past, present and future. Each week someone from their past visits the house to give their honest thoughts on if they ever truly thought Bell Biv Devoe would make it without any of the stars – Ralph Tresvant, Johnny Gill or Bobby Brown. Their job is to make an album while trying to recreate the magic they had back in the early 90′s while trying to figure out how they made it with only one of them having actual talent.

The Artist: Boyz II Men

The Title: “Changing From Boyz II Men”

The Premise: Wanya, Nathan, Shawn and Michael round up today’s generation of hypersexual solo R&B singers and put them through “Prep School” where the young singers must clean up their image and form a group where all the members are able to sing lead – and nobody’s ego gets in the way. Each week, Boyz II Men teach classes such as “Preppy Dress 101,” “How To Harmonize 102,” “Bass In Your Voice 201,” “Singing Without Cursing 306″ and “Head Shaking With Wanya 415.” Out of the 12 singers, only four will change from “Boyz To Men” and hopefully bring real singing back to R&B.

