CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentMusic

Elzhi Breaks Down The Art Of Patterns

Leave a comment

HOTHIPHOPDETROIT – Elzhi breaks down the art of his patterns on Motown 25, which featured Royce Da 5’9 off the tour CD ‘Euro pass’ or the Preface. In this video he speaks about rhyming inside of rhymes.

Related Posts:

Black Milk “Deadly Medley” (feat. Royce Da 5′9″ & Elzhi)

Will “Villa Manifesto” Be The Last Slum Village Album?

VIDEO: Phonte Remembers Making “Hiding Place” With Elzhi

Detroit Hip-Hop , Elzhi , Lyrics

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close