Elzhi Breaks Down The Art Of Patterns

HOTHIPHOPDETROIT – Elzhi breaks down the art of his patterns on Motown 25, which featured Royce Da 5’9 off the tour CD ‘Euro pass’ or the Preface. In this video he speaks about rhyming inside of rhymes.
