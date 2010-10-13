Lil Jon On Board For New Season Of ‘Celebrity Apprentice’

Atlanta rap star Lil Jon will be one of the contestants on the upcoming season of Donald Trump’s hit show, Celebrity Apprentice.

According to TMZ.com, Lil Jon will be featured on the show alongside Survivor winner Richard Hatch, supermodel Niki Taylor and baseball legend, Jose Canseco.

Lil Jon and company will compete for a chance to win a $250,000 contract to run one of Trump’s companies in the elimination style competition reality series.

The rapper’s business acumen makes him a strong contender for the grand prize.

In 2010, Lil Jon ranked #20 on Forbes‘ Hip-Hop Cash Kings annual list, pulling in over $5 million dollars the past year, with companies like his Crunk!!! energy drink, in addition to deals with Oakley Sunglasses and producing.

Read the whole article on AllHipHop.com!

RELATED: Young Jeezy & Lil Jon’s “Jizzle” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Who Would Chelsea Handler Let Hit It: Rick Ross, Lil’ Jon Or Big Boi? [VIDEO]