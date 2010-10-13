CLOSE
Culture
HomeCulture

Deelishis Gets “BuckieNaked” On Webcam To Usher

Leave a comment

Detroit’s own Deelishis filmed herself on the webcam for Big Greg, Mr. Buckie Naked. Check out the 2011 Buckienaked Calendar… coming soon to http://buckienaked.com & a wall near you! Hit him on Twitter @buckienaked and hit Deelishis on Twitter at @Deelishisfol2

RELATED POSTS:

BATTLE OF THE BUTTS ROUND 3: And The Winner Is…

Deelishis Dishes On Marriage And Posing For Calendars

Top 9 Sex Tape Fake Outs

Deelishis , webcam

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close