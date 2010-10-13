Erykah Badu Says R&B and Hip-Hop Is “Pop Techno Cornball A** Music”

Erykah Badu went on a Twitter rant in regards to the current state of R&B and Hip-Hop music, calling it “pop techno cornball a** music.”

We certainly aren’t disagreeing, and have flashbacks to our days nights early mornings spent DJ’ing at raves in abandoned warehouses every time we turn on the radio, though we’ll definitely take an old Armand Van Helden joint over the newest Ciara single any day.

Erykah’s tweets are below:

“How y’all gone stand by and let our music turn into pop techno cornball ass music. We don’t own our music no more. Come to think of it, did we EVER own it? “When I say own our music , I’m not talkin bout the artist I’m talkin bout the people … let me be quiet. “I definitely don’t want to offend anyone. Young people, I know this is the music of your generation. “I [wanna] hear from the young people? Easy for me to complain about this techno-pop cause I have a taste for something else, but how do u feel? These rappers ought to be shame of they damn selves. I’m talkin bout the mc’ s rappin over this pop techno music… I believe in pimpin the system [but] gotDAMN! not like this. #pop-technosongs They playd 6 in a row today- #pop techno songs back to back with so called r&b and rap artists… on the [hip-hop] station. Where I been? Like I said, how y’all gone STAND by and let our music turn into pop techno cornball ass music? I like the idea of no distinction in race when it comes 2 music, but SOULkeepers, U dont give up the boom bip and the hump 4 the payday. I love house and techno as a side dish. But now it’s served as the main course AND that’s ALL u gone get. like chittlins in the back house. I love music PERIOD. just not ready to say goodbye to the boom bip and the hump .. kinda painful for my generation to see. just strange 2 me.”

You aren’t alone, Erykah! We first noticed the switch to “pop techno cornball a** music” around the time Akon came on the scene (yeah, we’re naming names!!!!). When Usher dropped “OMG” this summer, it was a wrap. Black music has been whitewashed beyond our wildest nightmares.

Do you agree with Erykah about the current state of Hip-Hop and R&B?

