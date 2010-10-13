Lil Duval Clowns Drake’s Hand Motions

Grand Hustle comedian Lil’ Duval has an issue with Drake’s live performances, notably the way the rapper is always shaking his hands while he spits a verse.

We never really paid any attention to this before, but Lil Duval is right! What’s up with Drake’s hands??

Muscle spasms?

Nervous tic?

Who knows.

RELATED: Devin The Dude, Lil Duval Starring in Movie “Hillbilly Highway”

RELATED: Comedian Lil’ Duval: “Natalie From Bad Girls Club Needs A Chin Strap”