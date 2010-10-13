Halle Berry To Appear In Jamie Foxx & Martin Lawrence’s “Skank Robbers”

Martin Lawrence & Jamie Foxx’s upcoming Skank Robbers film started out as a fake trailer aired during one of BET’s past award shows.

Now the film starring Lawrence & Foxx’s female characters Shenehneh and Wanda has even more star power!

TV show “Extra” asked Foxx about the status and plot of the film.

“We rob banks from northern California to southern California. Halle’s in it, so it’s going to be hot,” Foxx revealed.

Watch the original fake trailer for Skank Robbers:

