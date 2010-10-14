It’s Your History. How Do You Want To Celebrate It?

Black History Month comes around every February. And every year, the media give you countless commemorations, celebrations and presentations.

But it’s your history. Shouldn’t you decide how to celebrate it?

BlackPlanet is giving its members a unique opportunity to design their own Black History Month campaign. We want to celebrate the month your way. Be as creative as you want to be—suggest a way to honor our rich history through a online or live event.

Just click the link here before October 15 to get started. If we select your idea, you win a brand new Apple iPad and $300!

Also On The Urban Daily: