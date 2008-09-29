Discover the Black Planet Universe

Black Planet Members, welcome to the Black Planet Universe!

The Black Planet Universe is your new network of websites created, designed and published every day for you, the Black Planet Member!

Over the past few months, we’ve been hard at work, and now we’re happy to debut original sites dedicated to:

Black entertainment…TheUrbanDaily.com

Black women…HelloBeautiful.com

Black news…NewsOne.com

&

Celebrity, Style & Culture…GIANTmag.com

Each of the sites will feature the hottest new content, the best original interviews, and world exclusive videos.

They will also provide all of the information, tools and services you demand from the best sites on the web.

Learn album release dates on TheUrbanDaily or the latest breaking Obama news on NewsOne. Catch the most scandalous paparazzi photos, or find out the latest, best beauty tips on Hello Beautiful.

And, best of all, your current Black Planet member name lets you comment and interact with all of the content on any site within the BP Universe! Switch back and forth between everything you love on BP and our new sites all day!

So please let me know if you have any feedback or questions about our new offerings. I’m here to make this the best web experience you’ve ever had.

BP, we’ve always said “The World Is Yours,” well, guess what? Now, The Universe Is Yours!

Peace.

Smokey D. Fontaine

Chief Content Officer

Blackplanet.com/smokeyfontaine