10 Bootyful Moments Of Beyonce’s Super Bowl Performance

Last night was the biggest night in football. That is if you are a football fan. Droves of people tuned into the Super Bowl not for the game between the Ravens and the 49ners, but for Beyonce‘s halftime performance. And what a performance it was. Besides the reunion of Destiny’s Child and lots of routine Beyonce hair choreography, there was plenty to look at. There was nothing but cakes on that stage and I’m certainly not talking about Hostess. Peep the 10 most bootyful moments of Beyonce’s Super Bowl halftime performance.

