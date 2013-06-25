10 Instagrams That Should Have Been Vine Videos

It’s a dog eat dog world out here. Nothing made it clearer than when the more popular Instagram cleanly cut the throat of the upstart app known as Vine by adding a video feature before Vine had enough time to even cash out. Now Vine is all but a floating body while IG strolls off singing “no new friends.”

So in celebration of IG’s No Church In The Wild award and to mourn the withering of the Vine, TUD takes a look at some of the IG pics that could have saved Vine and the background dialogue that might have gone with them.

Word by Mr. Mecc

Get more of the latest entertainment and photos on TheUrbanDaily.com:

Rihanna Goes Off On British Reporter [PHOTO]

US Airways Passenger Arrested After Refusing To Get Off Cell Phone

Hear Joe’s New Album, “DoubleBack: Evolution Of R&B” Right NOW! [EXCLUSIVE]