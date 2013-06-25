CLOSE
orphan
Home

10 Instagrams That Should Have Been Vine Videos

Posted June 25, 2013

It’s a dog eat dog world out here. Nothing made it clearer than when the more popular Instagram cleanly cut the throat of the upstart app known as Vine by adding a video feature before Vine had enough time to even cash out. Now Vine is all but a floating body while IG strolls off singing “no new friends.”

So in celebration of IG’s No Church In The Wild award and to mourn the withering of the Vine, TUD takes a look at some of the IG pics that could have saved Vine and the background dialogue that might have gone with them.

Word by Mr. Mecc

Get more of the latest entertainment and photos on TheUrbanDaily.com:

Rihanna Goes Off On British Reporter [PHOTO]

US Airways Passenger Arrested After Refusing To Get Off Cell Phone

Hear Joe’s New Album, “DoubleBack: Evolution Of R&B” Right NOW! [EXCLUSIVE]

Related Galleries
11 Hunky Pics Of Maino Looking Like A Whole Zaddy
25 Majestic, Melanated Pictures Of Justine Skye
Every Time Young Thug Looked Like Hip-Hop’s Next Style Icon
10 Times Viola Davis Was The Queen Of Colors
Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age
10 Wealthy Black Women Who Aren’t Oprah Or Beyoncé
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close