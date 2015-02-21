5 Reasons To Attend The Soul Beach Music Festival

March is right around the corner, and that means we’ll officially be one quarter of the way through 2015. As the calendar days fly by, you might want to start looking forward to the sunnier holidays when you’re not rushing back inside the house from shoveling snow and starting the car. Don’t spend another Memorial Day at somebody’s basic party losing a game of spades, watching the old heads two-step in their leather man sandals, and upping your cholesterol count by downing marked down ribs. You need to be in Aruba.

Yes, Aruba. If you make moves on an “Early Bird Special” to the 15th Annual Soul Beach Music Festival, you can upgrade your Memorial Day function for clear beaches, quality music, and all the spoils of Black Beach Week. For more information, visit SoulBeach.net.

If you need further convincing, take a look at few of the many reasons it’s worth making a trip 2015’s Soul Beach Music Festival a priority.