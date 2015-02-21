5 Reasons To Attend The Soul Beach Music Festival

March is right around the corner, and that means we’ll officially be one quarter of the way through 2015. As the calendar days fly by, you might want to start looking forward to the sunnier holidays when you’re not rushing back inside the house from shoveling snow and starting the car. Don’t spend another Memorial Day at somebody’s basic party losing a game of spades, watching the old heads two-step in their leather man sandals, and upping your cholesterol count by downing marked down ribs. You need to be in Aruba.
Yes, Aruba. If you make moves on an “Early Bird Special” to the 15th Annual Soul Beach Music Festival, you can upgrade your Memorial Day function for clear beaches, quality music, and all the spoils of Black Beach Week. For more information, visit SoulBeach.net.
If you need further convincing, take a look at few of the many reasons it’s worth making a trip 2015’s Soul Beach Music Festival a priority.
1.Source:Getty
Both Charlie Wilson and Trey Songz are scheduled to perform. You get the youthful turn up and the soulful classics, so your bases are covered no matter what you prefer.
2.Source:Getty
It only has to be a lazy getaway if you want it to be. If curling 12 ounce bottles of brew isn’t your wave, you can opt for the Soul Beach Fitness Challenge and return in better shape than when you arrived.
3.Source:Getty
The beaches and beauty of Aruba pretty much sell themselves. You can hit the beach with your significant other, or take in some of the scenic beauty and find a partner when you arrive.
4.Source:Getty
Need up the ante? The Aruba casinos are yours for the taking. No shots at other cities, but isn’t it better to hit the beach after getting your gamble on instead of walking through a smoke-filled lounge?
5.Source:Getty
If the music, casinos, and natural scenery weren’t enough, Aruba also offers ample shopping. Instead of settling for just one type of trip, you get the enjoyment of a music festival, shopping spree, and casino run all in the same destination.