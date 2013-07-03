A Look Back At Jay-Z’s Past Albums

Jay-Z has altered the state of music throughout his successful hip hop career, but this music mogul has no intention of slowing down. In between managing artists and producers under his Roc Nation label and recently branching off into managing athletes as well, Shawn Carter still found time to hit the studio and work on his twelfth studio album. Here’s a look back at Mr. Carter’s discography- both studio albums and collaborative albums!

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Jimi Hendrix

Happy Birthday Obama: 50 Things You Might Not Know