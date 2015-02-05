A Timeline Of Lives Lost & The #BlackLivesMatters Era

We have much to remember and be thankful for during Black History Month, but there’s also much to mourn. Today would’ve been Trayvon Martin‘s 20th birthday. The 17-year-old Fla. teen was gunned down by neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman in 2012. The senseless deaths of unarmed Black men haven’t stopped: Michael Brown, Eric Garner, and Tamir Rice were all killed in 2014 alone. But public awareness is sky high and our patience has run thin.
People are reflecting on the national and international outcry against police brutality and the festering racial biases that continue to thrive in America. Below, we chronicle the time from Trayvon Martin’s murder to the evolution of #BlackLivesMatters. These are moments that will undoubtedly go down in history.
George Zimmerman on trial for the killing of Trayvon Martin.
Trayvon’s parents, Tracy and Sybrina Martin, present at Zimmerman’s trial.
A passionate Trayvon Martin protest.
A Trayvon Martin protest in Chicago.
Michael Brown, teenager who was gunned down by Officer Darren Wilson.
Brown’s parents, Michael Brown Sr. and Lesley McSpadden.
Mourners at Michael Brown’s funeral service.
Ferguson demonstration.
Protest in Ferguson.
Mike Brown rally.
Michael Brown protest in Ferguson.
Brown Sr. and McSpadden standing with Common, Jay Electronica, and Vince Staples in concert in Hands Up, Don’t Shoot mode.
Eric Garner just moments before his death on Staten Island.
Tamir Rice, the 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Cleveland while holding a toy gun.
Akai Gurley, New York City victim of an unsuspecting police shooting.
Black & Brown Lives Matter at Millions March NYC.
Black Lives Matter rally.
#ICantBreathe at Millions March NYC.
Millions March NYC.
The St. Louis Rams in “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot” mode when entering the field.
Johnson Bademosi of the Cleveland Browns wearing a DIY “I Can’t Breathe” shirt.
Chicago Bulls star Derrick Rose wearing an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt.
Millions March NYC.
Michael Brown’s eyes leading the charge at Millions March NYC.
#BlackLivesMatter.
Lebron James wearing an I Can’t Breathe t-shirt before a game.
Millions March NYC.