Crossposting Test of Media Playlist

This should not come through empty. It should bring over ALL items. This playlist has 25 items.

1. tud header Source:iOne Digital tud header tud header

2. tud logo Source:iOne Digital tud logo tud logo

3. DO NOT USE Source:A. Mola DO NOT USE do not use

4. 2018 Songs of Hope Presented By Spotify Source:Getty SHERMAN OAKS, CA – SEPTEMBER 13: Benny Blanco, Mike WiLL Made-It and Clive Davis onstage during 2018 Songs of Hope Presented By Spotify on September 13, 2018 in Sherman Oaks, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for City of Hope) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,california,sponsor,clive davis,mike will made it,spotify,sherman oaks

5. Testing Upload – Product – DO NOT USE Source:Testing Upload - Product - DO NOT USE Testing Upload – Product – DO NOT USE testing upload

6. Amee Credit Field Test 2 Source:Credit Pulldown Field A. Mola – Description Field a. mola – keyword field

7. Amee Credit Field Test Source:Credit Pulldown A. Mola – Description Field amee credit field test

8. Kita Smiling (test) Source:Jen Shiba Inu (not restricted) dog

9. Kita Smiling (test) Source:Jen Shiba Inu dog

10. Kita Smiling (test) Source:Jen Shiba Inu (not restricted) dog

11. Kita Smiling (test) Source:Jen Shiba Inu dog

12. no Source:no no

13. no Source:no no

14. FRANCE-US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-PRINCE Source:Getty This photo taken on June 16, 1990 shows musician Prince performing on stage during his concert at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. Pop icon Prince — whose pioneering brand of danceable funk made him one of music’s most influential figures — died on April 21, 2016 at his compound in Minnesota. He was 57. The announcement came just a week after the Grammy and Oscar winner was taken to hospital with a bad bout of influenza, although he made light of his health problems after the scare. / AFP / Bertrand GUAY (Photo credit should read BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images) photography,people,france,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,musician,paris – france,music,concert,performance,singer,1990-1999,stadium,prince – musician,photograph,stage – performance space,parc des princes

15. Celebrities Attend The Seattle Seahawks Vs Atlanta Falcons Divisional Playoff Game Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 14: Recording Artist/Actor Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges performs at halftime at the Atlanta Falcons vs Seattle Seahawks game at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,musician,usa,waist up,actor,performance,sunglasses,american football – sport,seattle seahawks,incidental people,candid,georgia – us state,match – sport,ludacris,atlanta falcons,halftime show,georgia dome,half time,atlanta – georgia

16. Usher & Usher’s New Look Celebrates 15th Anniversary At The President’s Circle Awards Luncheon Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – JULY 31: Ludacris attends the 15th Anniversary Celebration of Usher’s New Look at the President’s Circle Awards Luncheon on July 31, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Usher’s New Look Foundation) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,anniversary,atlanta,georgia – us state,ludacris,president,celebration event,new look,usher – singer,circle awards luncheon

17. Chance The Rapper Holds A Press Conference In Support Of Chicago Schools Source:Getty CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 06: Chance The Rapper holds a press conference and donates $1 Million Dollars to the Chicago Public School Foundation at Westcott Elementary School on March 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,headshot,illinois,chicago – illinois,chance,press conference,chance the rapper

18. 89th Annual Academy Awards – Press Room Source:Getty HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 26: Director Barry Jenkins poses in the press room at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,portrait,film industry,headshot,california,hollywood – california,film director,award,annual event,awards ceremony,hollywood and highland center,press room,academy awards,barry jenkins – film director,89th annual academy awards

19. Celebrating Relish Rudd’s 11th Birthday Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 29: Melissa Young, the grandmother of Relisha Rudd, wears a shirt honoring the missing young girl during the celebration of the 11th birthday of Relisha Rudd at the Deanwood Recreation Center on Saturday, October, 29, 2016 in Washington, DC. Today, October 29, marks the 11th birthday of the young girl who disappeared sometime in March 2014 when her family was living at the DC General homeless shelter. She was left with a custodian for the facility, who later killed his wife and himself during the investigation. (photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,birthday,usa,celebration,child,girls,washington dc,respect,human interest,shirt,grandmother,kid sister – rapper

20. Caroline Frazier’s daughter went missing August 2 and has not been seen since. She’s now raising her granddaughter Diamond, 3, in transitional housing Source:Getty WASHINGTON,DC -JANUARY 05: Caroline Frazier’s 18-year-old daughter, Latisha, went missing August 2 and has not been seen since. Frazier has posted ‘missing person’ flyers around town including on a bulletin board at The Perry School in Northwest Wednsday, January 5, 2011 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images) horizontal,usa,females,daughter,washington dc,human interest

21. Jay Pres “Jay Pres For Prezident” Source:Mixtape Artwork jay pres,jay pres for prezident

22. Young Woman in the Library Standing Beside The BookShelf and Studying Source:Getty Young Woman in the Library Standing Beside The BookShelf and Studying photography,people,one person,horizontal,adult,one woman only,adults only,waist up,smiling,education,young adult,young women,one young woman only,only women,contemplation,problems,school building,women,20-29 years,leisure activity,student,university,casual clothing,university student,mixed race person,reading,learning,intelligence,book,exam,research,shelf,studying,adversity,library,information medium,homework,slovenia,bookshelf,choosing,post-secondary education,educational subject