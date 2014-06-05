Dame Dash’s 2014 Timeline

Damon Dash has no problem telling anyone what’s on his mind. He’s been going on a spree airing out his grievances and putting record execs on blast through his Instagram account. Even today, he posted a back and forth between him and Funk Flex about as a radio DJ, his influence on hip-hop is real and Flex needs to be held accountable for his actions.
Take a look at the timeline to see how his 2014 has been in the public eye.
1. Damon Dash vents about the media to the media
March 15: “Funny how pathetic the ny post and daily news writers look when asked questions…these are the nerds that dare have an opinion on what I’m doing….these squares that can only survive speaking on other people…I feel sorry for there lame life’s…I’ll give names later #thenotfuckingaroundcrew #realmenwin #tycoonshit and please don’t think I’m mad I’m just having a lil fun.”
2. Now from his point of view…
3. Dame calls Out Steve Stoute
In April, a photo of 50 Cent confronting Steve Stoute circulated, and Dame had to give his two cents on how much of a “punk” he thinks Stoute is.
4. Dame Chimes in on Solange-Jay Z Elevator Fight
May “Forgot about this one @ava_dash @atrak and solange …I am actually impressed with her independent spirit … She seems like a fighter #festivallife”