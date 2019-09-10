CLOSE
HomeNews

Dirty Mack Daddy Diddy & Lori Harvey Go On Vacation, Twitter Suspects Baby On The Way

Posted September 10, 2019

Sean Combs out shopping at the Gucci Store

Source: WENN.com / WENN


Heads turned when news that Sean “Diddy” Combs was reportedly dating Lori Harvey amid chatter that the model previously dated the Bad Boy mogul’s son, Justin Combs. After combating rumors of a split, new images have emerged showing the couple is still going strong and the actions in one set of flicks has Twitter suspecting that a baby is on the way.

Via The Shade Room, one of many outlets to share the pictures, images of the pair emerged after their vacation to Cabo, with one shot of a durag-wearing 49-year-old Diddy appearing to rub the 22-year-old Harvey’s belly and speaking towards the region. Neither party has confirmed or denied the chatter, but that hasn’t stopped Twitter from going wild with the speculation.

We’ve captured some of the chatter from Twitter, which, as one can imagine isn’t all positive, below.

View this post on Instagram

TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @tanyaxpayne _____________________________ #TSRExclusive: #Roommates, y’all know we keep our ears to the streets and this time it’s no different. There’s been rumbling that #Diddy and his boo #LoriHarvey have split, but we can confirm the pair are going strong! _________________________ In fact, they took a quick baecation trip to Cabo for some fun in the sun. Though we can’t confirm if family and friends are joining them on the trip, we DID see Diddy was caught rubbing on Lori’s belly…. 🧐👀 ________________________ Maybe that’s just how they show affection, orrrr you know what nevermind. 🤷🏽‍♀️ Anyway, the pair are happy & look to be enjoying each other’s company. SWIPE through and sip away #Roommates! (📸: Backgrid)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Photo: WENN

Dirty Mack Daddy Diddy & Lori Harvey Go On Vacation, Twitter Suspects Baby On The Way was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Related Galleries
Ashanti Thee Stallion Outfit Had Thirst Trap Twitter Reacting [Photos]
Square Enix Drops New ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ Ahead of TGS 2019, Video Game Twitter Loves It
Team France, Led By Knicks Legend Frank Ntilikina Takes Down Team USA, Twitter Clowns The JV Squad
Mayo Mishaps: YesJulz Compares Outkast & EarthGang, Twitter Shoves Becky Blowhard Out The Paint
NFL’s Antonio Brown Accused Of Rape By Former Trainer, OJ Chimes In & Twitter Reacts
Apple FINALLY Annouces The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, Twitter Clowns Camera-System
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close