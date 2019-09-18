CLOSE
HomeNews

Estate Of Whitney Houston Roasted On Twitter Over Struggle Hologram Tour #WhitneyHouston

Posted September 18, 2019

Array

Source: WENN / WENN


In a planned event that nobody asked for, the estate of Whitney Houston announced plans of a hologram tour featuring the image of the late singer. With immediacy, fans of the late singer blasted the tour with ferocity via Twitter.

By way of the singer’s official Instagram page, the hologram world tour, in conjunction with Base Holograms, was announced with tickets going on sale this week. On the post, fans felt that Houston getting the hologram treatment would be a stain to her legacy and swiftly criticized the move.

Despite the uproar over the tour, tickets for the tour are set to be up for sale this coming Friday (September 20) despite the protests of many.

On Twitter, the reaction to the tour has been robust and we’ve collected some of the response from the social media network below.

Photo: WENN

Estate Of Whitney Houston Roasted On Twitter Over Struggle Hologram Tour #WhitneyHouston was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related Galleries
#BlackInkCrew: Tati & Krystal Gang Up On London, Jess Tells Walt She Don’t Want Kids & More
Streets Is Dead: Tekashi 6ix9ine Outs “Retired Rapper” Jim Jones As A Nine Trey Blood, Rap Twitter Goes Nuclear
Mayo Martyr Iggy Azalea Dragged By Twitter For Calling Wendy Williams A Crackhead
Marvin Gaye III’s Struggle Dance Track Video Has Twitter Asking Questions
LeBron James’ Nike LEBRON XVII Signature Shoe Unveiled [Photos] #lebron17
Tamar Braxton & Loni Love Of ‘The Real’ Clap At Each Other, Twitter Pops Popcorn
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close