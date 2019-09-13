Fans Believe Rihanna Is Pregnant & Are Completely Losing Their Sugar, Honey & Iced Tea

Rihanna has seemingly left music behind to continue building upon her massive and still growing fashion empire, which has become something of an issue for some of her fans. Now, those same fans believe she’ll never drop another project again after rumors that the Barbadian superstar is pregnant began to crop up.

Rihanna’s name is trending at the top of Twitter at the moment, this after the conclusion of the 2019 Diamond Ball event for her Clara Lionel Foundation. The glamorous singer spoke from the red carpet at the event, in where she made a statement that seemingly set off everyone’s radar.

“I’m a black woman. I come from a black woman, who came from a black woman and I’m going to give birth to a black woman,” Rihanna said to ESSENCE, but it wasn’t clear if she was confirming an actual pregnancy.

Still, the moment has transformed into a hot topic on social media and fans are losing their minds over the potential news while some are lamenting the fact they’re not the father, as if they had any chance.

.@Rihanna on Black women: “We are impeccable. We’re special and the world is just going to have to deal with that.” #DiamondBall pic.twitter.com/B94SQXwuWa — ESSENCE (@Essence) September 13, 2019

