After a months long search, the Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway winner was announced on Wednesday, September 26 with Wendy Villalba winning the grand prize of a new home. Nine other finalists won $5,000 and the event was covered by the entire Radio One Houston family, including Majic 102.1, 97.9 The Box and Radio Now Houston!

Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1. Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway Announcement Source:false The official announcement of the Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway winner! One lucky winner got the grand prize of a brand new home while the other finalists won $5,000! harvey didn’t win,harvey didn’t win back in a home giveaway

2. Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway Announcement Source:false The official announcement of the Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway winner! One lucky winner got the grand prize of a brand new home while the other finalists won $5,000! harvey didn’t win,harvey didn’t win back in a home giveaway

3. Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway Announcement Source:false The official announcement of the Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway winner! One lucky winner got the grand prize of a brand new home while the other finalists won $5,000! harvey didn’t win,harvey didn’t win back in a home giveaway

4. Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway Announcement Source:false The official announcement of the Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway winner! One lucky winner got the grand prize of a brand new home while the other finalists won $5,000! harvey didn’t win,harvey didn’t win back in a home giveaway

5. Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway Announcement Source:false The official announcement of the Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway winner! One lucky winner got the grand prize of a brand new home while the other finalists won $5,000! harvey didn’t win,harvey didn’t win back in a home giveaway

6. Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway Announcement Source:false The official announcement of the Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway winner! One lucky winner got the grand prize of a brand new home while the other finalists won $5,000! harvey didn’t win,harvey didn’t win back in a home giveaway

7. Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway Announcement Source:false The official announcement of the Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway winner! One lucky winner got the grand prize of a brand new home while the other finalists won $5,000! harvey didn’t win,harvey didn’t win back in a home giveaway

8. Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway Announcement Source:false The official announcement of the Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway winner! One lucky winner got the grand prize of a brand new home while the other finalists won $5,000! harvey didn’t win,harvey didn’t win back in a home giveaway

9. Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway Announcement Source:false The official announcement of the Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway winner! One lucky winner got the grand prize of a brand new home while the other finalists won $5,000! harvey didn’t win,harvey didn’t win back in a home giveaway

10. Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway Announcement Source:false The official announcement of the Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway winner! One lucky winner got the grand prize of a brand new home while the other finalists won $5,000! harvey didn’t win,harvey didn’t win back in a home giveaway

11. Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway Announcement Source:false The official announcement of the Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway winner! One lucky winner got the grand prize of a brand new home while the other finalists won $5,000! harvey didn’t win,harvey didn’t win back in a home giveaway

12. Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway Announcement Source:false The official announcement of the Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway winner! One lucky winner got the grand prize of a brand new home while the other finalists won $5,000! harvey didn’t win,harvey didn’t win back in a home giveaway

13. Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway Announcement Source:false The official announcement of the Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway winner! One lucky winner got the grand prize of a brand new home while the other finalists won $5,000! harvey didn’t win,harvey didn’t win back in a home giveaway

14. Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway Announcement Source:false The official announcement of the Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway winner! One lucky winner got the grand prize of a brand new home while the other finalists won $5,000! harvey didn’t win,harvey didn’t win back in a home giveaway

15. Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway Announcement Source:false The official announcement of the Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway winner! One lucky winner got the grand prize of a brand new home while the other finalists won $5,000! harvey didn’t win,harvey didn’t win back in a home giveaway

16. Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway Announcement Source:false The official announcement of the Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway winner! One lucky winner got the grand prize of a brand new home while the other finalists won $5,000! harvey didn’t win,harvey didn’t win back in a home giveaway

17. Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway Announcement Source:false The official announcement of the Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway winner! One lucky winner got the grand prize of a brand new home while the other finalists won $5,000! harvey didn’t win,harvey didn’t win back in a home giveaway

18. Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway Announcement Source:false The official announcement of the Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway winner! One lucky winner got the grand prize of a brand new home while the other finalists won $5,000! harvey didn’t win,harvey didn’t win back in a home giveaway

19. Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway Announcement Source:false The official announcement of the Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway winner! One lucky winner got the grand prize of a brand new home while the other finalists won $5,000! harvey didn’t win,harvey didn’t win back in a home giveaway

20. Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway Announcement Source:false The official announcement of the Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway winner! One lucky winner got the grand prize of a brand new home while the other finalists won $5,000! harvey didn’t win,harvey didn’t win back in a home giveaway

21. Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway Announcement Source:false The official announcement of the Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway winner! One lucky winner got the grand prize of a brand new home while the other finalists won $5,000! harvey didn’t win,harvey didn’t win back in a home giveaway

22. Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway Announcement Source:false The official announcement of the Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway winner! One lucky winner got the grand prize of a brand new home while the other finalists won $5,000! harvey didn’t win,harvey didn’t win back in a home giveaway

23. Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway Announcement Source:false The official announcement of the Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway winner! One lucky winner got the grand prize of a brand new home while the other finalists won $5,000! harvey didn’t win,harvey didn’t win back in a home giveaway

24. Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway Announcement Source:false The official announcement of the Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway winner! One lucky winner got the grand prize of a brand new home while the other finalists won $5,000! harvey didn’t win,harvey didn’t win back in a home giveaway