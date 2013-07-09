Hennessy V.S. Miami and New Orleans Takeover [GALLERY]

Hennessy V.S rocked out events in Miami and New Orleans over the weekend hosting a slew of artists and actors alike. Over in Miami, French Montana shut down Cameo and hit the stage to perform “No Worries“followed by a Happy Birthday shout out to Roman Jones, part owner of the Opium Group. French Montana’s rumored girlfriend Trina was spotted sitting in his section, but played it low key the entire night chatting with her girlfriends while sipping on Hennessy V.S cocktails.

Out in New Orleans, Hennessy held the “Hennessy V.S Very Special Brunch” at the International House in New Orleans during the Essence Festival. R&B singer Avant surprised the crowd and performed his hit song, “Good Love”. The singer, who’s upcoming album, “Face The Music” will be released in February, was spotted chatting with fellow singer, Glenn Lewis and Houston rap legend, Bun B.