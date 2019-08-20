CLOSE
Hypebeast Alert: SUPREME Unveils Fall/Winter 2019 Collection [Photos]

Posted August 20, 2019

 

Supreme Fall/Winter 2019

Get ready—bandanna prints and fake fur will be a thing this winter. SUPREME has unveiled their upcoming Fall/Winter 2019 collection and it covers every color of the hypebeast spectrum.

The forthcoming release features a wide array of outerwear items ranging from 8-Ball inspired leather jackets to some very aggressively themed fleece zip-ups intended to make the wearer feel like they are better than everyone else. While the New York City-based brand did stick to their usual script of t-shirts and hooded sweatshirts they produced some pieces that are normally not in their wheelhouse.

Included are sharkskin suits in both a copper and turquoise variety that will make it easy for you to channel your inner Henry Hill. Additionally, they also produced a single-breasted wool overcoat with a windowpane check design. Fanatics should not worry though as the streetwear giant did come with their unique twist on accessories which consists of five-panel hats with their signature block logo. Lastly, in typical SUPREME fashion they also curated some very random lifestyle pieces such as a Honda CRF dirt bike and branded burner phones.

The SUPREME 2019 Fall / Winter collection will be available online starting August 31. You can see more of the selections below.

