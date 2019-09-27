J.Lo & Shakira Announced As Super Bowl Halftime Show Acts, JAY-Z Catching All of The Heat

Jigga man just can’t seem to catch a break. Yesterday it was announced that J.Lo and Shakira will be the co-headlining acts for Super Bowl LIV’s Pepsi halftime show. Twitter isn’t excited, and JAY-Z is catching all of the heat.

As part of Roc Nation’s highly contentious deal with the NFL, the two Latina music stars are set to rock the halftime show together, a first for the beleaguered sports league’s ultimate contest. While both artists are incredibly excited to take the stage in Miami and rock the crowd. People are just not sold on the selection and are once again rolling their eyes at JAY-Z.

By securing the deal with the NFL, Hov intended to bring more light to social justice issues while supplying musical talent from his tent pole. The NFL kicked the season off with a mini-concert featuring Meek Mill in Chicago that saw the league trying its best to censor the cuss words. Also, fellow Hip-Hop artists Vic Mensa, Mill, and Rhapsody stopped by local youth programs in the city. Plus Roc Nation and the NFL donated money to the organizations, one of them later being revealed to be controversial.

Now people are still wondering where does the social justice aspect come into play with Lopez and Shakira’s announcement as the halftime show’s talent? Also, people are wondering why local talent from Miami wasn’t chosen to perform. One name in particular in particular, Gloria Estefan has been mentioned a lot. Fans are confused about how the Cuban born, Miami native was snubbed being that she is also a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins alongside her husband. BUT there is a good chance that she will be there as part of either Lopez or Shakira’s performance.

Anyway, we will just have to wait and see, but for now, you can see all the darts being thrown JAY-Z’s way in the gallery below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

