HomeEntertainmentMusic

Jen’s Test for XWP-1113

Posted November 2, 2017

This is a test for XWP-1113. Brand new playlist that’s going to have more than 20 images.

 

 

1. Testing Upload – Product – DO NOT USE

Testing Upload - Product - DO NOT USE Source:Testing Upload - Product - DO NOT USE

Testing Upload – Product – DO NOT USE testing upload

2. Kita Smiling (test)

Kita Smiling (test) Source:Jen

Shiba Inu dog

3. Kita Smiling (test)

Kita Smiling (test) Source:Jen

Shiba Inu (not restricted) dog

4. Amee Credit Field Test

Amee Credit Field Test Source:Credit Pulldown

A. Mola – Description Field amee credit field test

5. Amee Credit Field Test 2

Amee Credit Field Test 2 Source:Credit Pulldown Field

A. Mola – Description Field a. mola – keyword field

6. testing

testing Source:Splash News

testing testing

7. Breast Cancer Awareness Month Logo

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Logo Source:creative services

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Logo breast cancer awareness month logo

8. Kita Smiling (test)

Kita Smiling (test) Source:Jen

Shiba Inu dog

9. Chrissy Teigen during an appearance on NBC’s ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’

Chrissy Teigen during an appearance on NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' Source:WENN

Chrissy Teigen during an appearance on NBC’s ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’ The 32-year-old pregnant supermodel and TV personality got candid about her recent night at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Jimmy and Chrissy Teigen take turns pulling questions from the best friends box and guessing each other’s answers. nbc,nocopyright,grabs, the tonight show

10. no

no Source:no

no

11. Amee Test

Amee Test Source:Amee Mola

12. test year in

test year in Source:iOne

test year in test year in

13. bg test

bg test Source:iOne

bg test bg test

14. test do not use

test do not use Source:not ours

test do not use test do not use

15. sliver test

sliver test Source:iOne

sliver test sliver test

16. Amee Credit Field Test

Amee Credit Field Test Source:Credit Pulldown

A. Mola – Description Field amee credit field test

17. Chrissy Teigen during an appearance on NBC’s ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’

Chrissy Teigen during an appearance on NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' Source:WENN

Chrissy Teigen during an appearance on NBC’s ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’ The 32-year-old pregnant supermodel and TV personality got candid about her recent night at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Jimmy and Chrissy Teigen take turns pulling questions from the best friends box and guessing each other’s answers. nbc,nocopyright,grabs, the tonight show

18. Ravyn Lenae

Ravyn Lenae Source:Jimmy Fontaine

Ravyn Lenae photographed by Jimmy Fontaine ravyn lenae

19. Cookie

Cookie Source:Fox

Pic via Fox cookie

20. Taxstone

Taxstone Source:GlobalGrind

Socially Decoded taxstone

21. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg Source:Fox

pic via Fox snoop dogg,the simpsons

22. Goldlink – “Fall In Love” Pomo Remake

Goldlink - "Fall In Love" Pomo Remake Source:Courtesy of Roma Moradian / The Wanderlvst

Goldlink – “Fall In Love” Pomo Remake goldlink,pomo

23. Marcus

Marcus Source:Ubisoft

ubisoft,marcus,watch dogs 2

24. Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs 2 Source:Ubisoft

ubisoft,watchdogs 2

25. Watch Dogs 2 Marcus

Watch Dogs 2 Marcus Source:Ubisoft Press

ubisoft,watch dogs 2,ps4

26. 59th GRAMMY Awards – Press Room

59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Beyonce poses in the press room at the 59th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,portrait,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,annual event,awards ceremony,staples center,beyonce knowles,pregnant,press room,grammy awards,59th grammy awards

27. ‘The Fate Of The Furious’ Atlanta Screening

'The Fate Of The Furious' Atlanta Screening Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 04: Ludacris attends ‘The Fate of The Furious’ Atlanta Screening at SCAD Show on April 4, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,film industry,headshot,georgia – us state,ludacris,atlanta – georgia,the fate of the furious

Related Galleries
Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway
Black Hollywood Shows Out On The 2018 Emmy’s Red Carpet
12 Times T.I. Indubitably Concluded That His Sh*t Don’t Stink
11 Hunky Pics Of Maino Looking Like A Whole Zaddy
Hurricane Katrina: Then And Now In New Orleans
Black Twitter Explodes With Pride After Andrew Gillum Wins Democratic Primary For Florida Governor
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close