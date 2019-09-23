CLOSE
Karl Kani Is Releasing A 90’s Inspired Collection [Photos]

Posted September 23, 2019

KARL KANI FALL WINTER 2019 COLLECTION

Few brands can say with certainty that they were synonymous with Rap’s golden era. Karl Kani is taking his line back to his gritty roots.

High Snobiety is reporting that the Brooklyn bred designer has dropped a collection that is a nod to his noteworthy beginnings. His fall winter 2019 drop screams 90’s Hip-Hop culture with color block schemes and original oversized logos. Additionally the pieces, which include t-shirts, windbreakers, baggy denim and accessories, align with current streetwear trends.

Originally launched in 1989 the Karl Kani brand would go on to be one of the hottest fashion lines inspired by Hip-Hop culture. So much so the clothing was heavily bootlegged which forced him to change the logo to a metal plate. A who’s who of artists, including Nas, 2Pac, Puff Daddy, Notorious B.I.G. and Aaliyah, all sported the gear during their heyday.

You can view more photos from the upcoming collection below.

Photo: Karl Kani / Julien Boudet

