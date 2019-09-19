CLOSE
LeBron James’ Nike LEBRON XVII Signature Shoe Unveiled [Photos] #lebron17

Posted September 19, 2019

LeBron James - Nike LEBRON XVII

Source: Nike Basketball / NIke


LeBron James is officially up to his 17th signature shoe. Today (Sept. 19), the Nike LEBRON XVII was unveiled and it features all the cushioning.

“We had ‘the blueprint’ in mind for the 17, and we started from the ground up on everything, whether that was the construction of the knit or the way we could protect him underfoot with Air bags,” says the shoe’s designer, Nike’s Jason Petrie, in a statement. “The silhouette was a way to reset the mark for LeBron, and futuristically explore how we could help his game with the best that Nike offers.”

The mold is actually similar to the profile of the last couple of LeBron models, but packs in some new features. The shoe boasts the most Max Air in a LeBron shoe along with a soft foam pod below the Max Air units for even more cushioning. The forefoot gets Air Zoom units.

The LeBron 17 introduces Knitposite, a combo of lightweight Flyknit and heat-molded yarns that add both structure and color that culminates in durability and support that also resists stretching. Nuanced details on the tongue include phrases and symbols like “I’m King,” “LJ” and “23” and James’ Lion Crest.

The Nike LEBRON XVII is out September 27. Check out detailed photos below.

 

