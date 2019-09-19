Mayo Martyr Iggy Azalea Dragged By Twitter For Calling Wendy Williams A Crackhead

If you are celebrity then mastering the art of the clap back is a must. It seems Iggy Azalea needs to take a refresher course.

As spotted on Bossip Iggy’s name came up during a recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show. While discussing Nicki Minaj the media personality made reference to Iggy when saying “the Australian girl with the fake body.” The blonde bombshell took offense to the slight and pulled no punches with her response. “Who’s the crack head in the half way house with the gossip show thing”

Who’s the crack head in the half way house with the gossip show thing? 😂🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/63sizBhR5L — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) September 18, 2019

Naturally the thought of a white woman coming for Wendy triggered people on social media prompting a fierce response from Black Twitter. You can see the best reactions below.

Photo: WENN.com

