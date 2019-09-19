CLOSE
HomeNews

Mayo Martyr Iggy Azalea Dragged By Twitter For Calling Wendy Williams A Crackhead

Posted 22 hours ago

Wendy Williams

Source: photo: WENN


If you are celebrity then mastering the art of the clap back is a must. It seems Iggy Azalea needs to take a refresher course.

As spotted on Bossip Iggy’s name came up during a recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show. While discussing Nicki Minaj the media personality made reference to Iggy when saying “the Australian girl with the fake body.” The blonde bombshell took offense to the slight and pulled no punches with her response. “Who’s the crack head in the half way house with the gossip show thing”

Naturally the thought of a white woman coming for Wendy triggered people on social media prompting a fierce response from Black Twitter. You can see the best reactions below.

Photo: WENN.com

Mayo Martyr Iggy Azalea Dragged By Twitter For Calling Wendy Williams A Crackhead was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related Galleries
#BlackInkCrew: Tati & Krystal Gang Up On London, Jess Tells Walt She Don’t Want Kids & More
Streets Is Dead: Tekashi 6ix9ine Outs “Retired Rapper” Jim Jones As A Nine Trey Blood, Rap Twitter Goes Nuclear
Marvin Gaye III’s Struggle Dance Track Video Has Twitter Asking Questions
LeBron James’ Nike LEBRON XVII Signature Shoe Unveiled [Photos] #lebron17
Tamar Braxton & Loni Love Of ‘The Real’ Clap At Each Other, Twitter Pops Popcorn
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close