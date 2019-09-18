CLOSE
New Era Cap x Spike Lee Unveil Latest New York Yankees Fitted Collab

Posted September 18, 2019

New Era x Spike Lee New York Yankees Championship Collection

The New York Yankees have won a lot of World Series championships. In their latest collab, Spike Lee and New Era Cap are highlighting the Bronx Bombers’ 27 World Championships in a series of Yankees fitteds.

The classic navy blue Yankees cap is the base of the New Era x Spike Lee New York Yankees Championship Collection. Seven different caps designs pay tribute to Yankees dominance via added flare graphics of baseball bats and gloves. Also, the inner sweatband features “A Spike Lee Joint designed for New Era” so you know it’s official.

The limited-edition New Era x Spike Lee New York Yankees Championship Collection will be available on www.neweracap.com and at select retailers for $42.99 – $51.99. 

Check out detailed photos below.

