Not Popping: Lil Mama Shoots Her Shot At Meek Mill, Gets Curved & Clowned On Twitter

At least she tried. In what might have been just a joke, Lil Mama shot her shot at Meek Mill under one of his Instagram posts and got epically curved for it. You know Twitter couldn’t let the moment pass with clowning her for trying.

It all began after Meek Mill congratulated the surprising new couple YG and Kehlani in a post declaring that “Hot Girl Summer” because Baelani is off the market. The caption read:

“Hot girl summer over, y’all what y’all gone do? #boolin: me: follows YG”

Lil Mama got in on the action and added her two cents, commenting, “Why you ain’t just post us?” Meek not realizing that she was probably joking responded “oh ya shooting ya shot “shot” huh?” Of course, eagle-eyed commenters noticed the curve and screenshotted away clowning the “Lip Gloss” rapper for her failed attempt at getting boo’d up with the Philly rapper.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

