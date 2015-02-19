27 Times Rihanna Proved She Has A Hilarious Sense Of Humor

In case you’ve been living under a rock, you know that Rihanna is one of the world’s most iconic singers today. She’s worked with legends, from Jay Z to Paul McCartney and she’s been crowned one of the greatest Pop stars of our generation. And she’s only 27.

But beyond her incredible talent and impeccable beauty, RiRi is also hilarious. She uses her Instagram to post a thirst trap here or there, but she also uses it to clown around. Take a pop culture moment like a hilarious Kanye West meltdown or a Super Bowl blunder and she’ll likely have a post about it on IG.

So, in honor of the Bajan star’s birthday, we took a look at some of her funniest posts to prove RiRi can make you laugh just as much as she makes you dance or makes you go ga-ga. Here’s a look at some of her more hilarious posts.