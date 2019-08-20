Royce White Slanders Jared Dudley While Asserting Melo Is Being Blackballed, NBA Twitter Gaslighted

"How is [LeBron] letting his banana boat buddy wait out there in the wings? And they go sign Jared Dudley and not Carmelo." –Royce White on why he thinks Melo is being blackballed. (via Fanatics View/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/rjq5WQ2XdV — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 20, 2019

Royce White may not currently be in the NBA (he is in the Big 3), but the former first-round NBA draft pick certainly knows about playing basketball at the highest level. While asserting that Carmelo Anthony is being blackballed, he also happened to throw Jared Dudley under the bus something awful.

In a recent interview with Fanatics View, White didn’t hold in saying Melo’s skill set and lack of a team means he must be getting blackballed. He also called out LeBron James for not getting his homie a spot on his Los Angeles Lakers squad, which includes Dudley.

“LeBron is walking around like he’s the face and voice of the players. How is he letting his banana boat brother hang out there in the wings and they go sign Jared Dudley?,” said White. “If anybody thinks Dudley can hold Carmelo’s jockstrap, I’ll slap them.”

But would Melo play an off-bench veteran role like Dudley is accustomed to?

As for Royce White, he famously spoke up about mental illness and suffers from anxiety, which he believes has played a role in stalling his pro career. There’s also a rumor, which he says is untrue, that he is afraid of flying.

This all means a culmination of slander on these Internets, from both sides. Peep some of it below.

