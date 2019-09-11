Square Enix Drops New ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ Ahead of TGS 2019, Video Game Twitter Loves It

Final Fantasy VII Remake is still far off, but it’s quite clear as ever that it’s one of the most highly-anticipated video games coming. Case in point, Square Enix dropped a new trailer that has FFVII fans all in their feels.

Video game Twitter wishes it was March 03, 2020 right now, that is the date Final Fantasy VII Remake arrives on PlayStation 4. Ahead of the Tokyo Game Show which kicks off today (September 11), Square Enix decided to give us our best look at the reimagined classic.

In the 2:48 clip, all of our favorites including Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Aerith, and ultimate video game villain Sephiroth, make appearances in the trailer. BUT, where this new look at the game differs from others is we finally get our first look at other pivotal characters. Familiar faces like the Shinra agents, the Turks and most importantly fan-favorite summons, Ifrit and Shiva in action. We even get to see Tifa engaging in a mini-game that involves her working out.

As you can imagine, the reactions are pouring in with the nostalgia from the original game released back in 1997 returning to fans. The first episode from the episodic remake of FFVII arrives next year in March, but hopefully, we won’t have to wait nearly as long for the second one. You can watch the new trailer and see all the reactions to it in the gallery below.

Photo: Square Enix / Final Fantasy VII Remake

